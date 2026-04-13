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Arctic Baseload: Russia's Floating Nuclear Power Plant Dominance
The floating reactor barges that will power one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper deposits
Apr 13
42
2
5
Nuclear Reprocessing: The Gap Between Promise and Reality
Apr 9
58
11
9
LNG’s Weak Link
The Fuel That Flipped the Risk
Apr 7
119
7
8
China’s Eletrotech Stack Rests on a Coal Pile
The "green electrostate" thesis is less an empirical claim about China than a psychological response to the collapse of Western climate policy.
Apr 2
55
6
9
March 2026
Europe Forgot the Lesson the 1970s Oil Shocks Once Taught
The continent answered with reactors, pipeline diplomacy, and offshore drilling, then spent three decades neglecting and dismantling everything it had…
Mar 24
486
48
90
Small Modular Reactors have Combined Cycle Gas Turbine envy
Mar 22
65
36
7
Canada’s Most Undermarketed Industrial Asset Is Finally Getting Its Sales Pitch
AtkinsRéalis’ Joe St. Julian makes the case that Canada is closer to a fleet build than most people realize.
Mar 19
47
5
7
Taiwan's Unilateral Nuclear Energy Disarmament
Taiwan’s nuclear phaseout created a vulnerability that now sits directly on top of the Qatar Ras Laffan force majeure.
Mar 15
64
25
11
Ras Laffan and the Arctic Metagaz: The Week LNG Became a Target
How two drones changed the calculus of global LNG dependence
Mar 13
28
7
4
1:15:31
The Expensive Fuels Powering Advanced Nuclear’s Biggest Promises
Advanced reactor fuel costs more and depends on a supply chain that barely exists. This is a conversation the industry needs to have.
Mar 5
11
4
2
1:25:26
February 2026
Nuclear Fuel: The Most Sophisticated Industrial Product You've Never Heard About
That nuclear fuel is cheap is the most counterintuitive fact in energy economics.
Feb 26
20
9
5
1:20:46
The Most Overlooked Opportunity in Nuclear
Why Nuclear Power Plant Uprates Beat Everything Else in the Race for New Capacity
Feb 17
18
4
4
1:05:29
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