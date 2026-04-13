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March 2026

Europe Forgot the Lesson the 1970s Oil Shocks Once Taught
The continent answered with reactors, pipeline diplomacy, and offshore drilling, then spent three decades neglecting and dismantling everything it had…
Small Modular Reactors have Combined Cycle Gas Turbine envy
Canada’s Most Undermarketed Industrial Asset Is Finally Getting Its Sales Pitch
AtkinsRéalis’ Joe St. Julian makes the case that Canada is closer to a fleet build than most people realize.
Taiwan's Unilateral Nuclear Energy Disarmament
Taiwan’s nuclear phaseout created a vulnerability that now sits directly on top of the Qatar Ras Laffan force majeure.
Ras Laffan and the Arctic Metagaz: The Week LNG Became a Target
How two drones changed the calculus of global LNG dependence
1:15:31
The Expensive Fuels Powering Advanced Nuclear’s Biggest Promises
Advanced reactor fuel costs more and depends on a supply chain that barely exists. This is a conversation the industry needs to have.
1:25:26

February 2026

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