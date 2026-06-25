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David Strozzi's avatar
David Strozzi
5d

With all its virtues, why isn't CANDU a larger share of the global nuclear fleet?

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Quant Mind Investing's avatar
Quant Mind Investing
5d

Interesting! the fuel sovereignty argument is the one that doesn't get enough attention in Western nuclear policy discussions. Every country running a light water reactor is dependent on enriched uranium fuel from a handful of suppliers, a supply chain vulnerability that looks very different post-2022 than it did before. CANDU's ability to run on natural uranium, fabricated domestically, with no enrichment dependency is a geopolitical asset as much as an engineering one. That alone should be a serious factor in Ontario's technology decision, independent of the cost comparison with AP1000.

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