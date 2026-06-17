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Uranium2035's avatar
Uranium2035
3d

Excellent post, really interesting. I'd love to know more on how the French case played out, where as I understand it the State did take direct charge of the country's powerful nuclear build-out. I get that the US has the largest fleet in the world, but France today has almost 1 GW per million people, more than three times the US level. It’s impressive and almost all of it a direct result of the Messmer Plan, back in the 1970s. I hope I get to read about that someday, if you have material on it. Thanks

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6 replies by Chris Keefer and others
Phil M.'s avatar
Phil M.
3d

Recently finished reading "The Atomic Energy Commission under Nixon: Adjusting to Troubled Times" written by former AEC Chairman Dr. Glenn Seaborg. He spent several chapters on the saga associated with Monticello.

In December 1965 Northern States Power Co decided they needed a new power plant. They had recently completed a fossil plant and had faced a large amount of public criticism for the environmental impact it would have. For the next power plant if they built coal it would be cheaper but decided to go with the more expensive nuclear to avoid the environmental opposition associated with the last fossil plant.

Turned out Monticello would be a test case for state rights versus federal rights. The state issued an effluent discharge that cut the federal radiological effluents by roughly a third. The utilities were strongly opposed to states having the right to dictate radiological limits and strongly petitioned that the AEC should be the agency setting all radiological limits.

The book also covered the fight for the breeder reactor. If you are interested in breeder reactor history in the US, highly recommend this book. Goes into details on Nixon (was ambivalent), Milton Shaw, the Joint Committe on Atomic Energy (who almost exclusively pushed the LMFBR), Fast Flux Test Facility, and the demise of the Light Water Breeder Reactor and the Molten Salt Breeder Reactor programs.

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