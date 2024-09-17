Decouple is podcast that delivers uncompromising, rigorous analysis to the climate and energy conversation. Our mission is to understand complex issues and to bring our audience along with us through high-quality, accessible media. In doing so, we hope to contribute to a more energy-literate and sustainable society.

If you enjoy our work, consider pledging your support via Substack, or make a tax-deductible donation to Decouple through our fiscal sponsor here.

Decouple is hosted by Dr. Chris Keefer, a practicing emergency physician in Toronto, a medical instructor, and a lifelong advocate for social and environmental causes. He is also founder and president of the grassroots non-profit Canadians for Nuclear Energy.

Message Chris Keefer

The executive producer is Dylan Moon, an energy researcher and founder of the consultancy Nuclear Vision.

Message Dylan Moon

Reach out at decouplemedia@gmail.com.