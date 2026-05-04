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Robert Hargraves's avatar
Robert Hargraves
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The coming uranium supply crunch will add importance to Global Laser Enrichment of the very large supply of U235-depleted uranium already stored as UF6. Chloride molten salt fast reactors are another way to use that extensive fuel source. Terrapower used to work on this, but there are no recent updates. I bet the 'salt' engineer were transferred to Atrium's molten salt heat storage project. Other possible competitors include Copenhagen Atomics.

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