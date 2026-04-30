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Woody's avatar
Woody
5h

Nice article. Thank you.

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Trevor Casper's avatar
Trevor Casper
2h

Great history of bear and bull markets associated with this unusual commodity. Given the concentration of significant uranium production in just a few countries worldwide, I wonder whether the current market will spur additional commercial discoveries in underexplored or unknown basins.

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