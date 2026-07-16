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Alexander Fisken's avatar
Alexander Fisken
Jul 16

Good discussion. One thing I'd mention is there was a comment about Thatcher not wanting debt on the government balance sheet. My wife's aunt was an investment banker involved in the nationalisation of the National Grid, and apparently Thatcher had plans in place to build four nuclear power stations that was subsequently cancelled by Major, so I don't think that was quite correct!

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Phil M.'s avatar
Phil M.
Jul 16

Another good episode. However, I would disagree with the remarks about TVA's ability to finance nuclear plants. In the 1960s and early 1970s TVA started construction on 17 nuclear units. Only 7 were finished and currently operate. Due to the prolific spending, Congress in 1979 set a statutory debt ceiling of $30 billion. Currently TVA has a debt of roughly $23.8 billion.

If the debt ceiling was adjusted for inflation today it would be roughly $138 billion.

The cost estimate for the Clinch river BWRX-300 is $5.4 billion. DOE is kicking in a $400 million dollar grant. Unless some other financing mechanisms are used this will project will bring TVA very close to the debt ceiling.

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