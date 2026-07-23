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Tom's avatar
Tom
4d

“In return Iran got sanctions relief.”

On paper, but I don’t believe this provision was ever honored.

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AT4M ST4T5's avatar
AT4M ST4T5
4d

Is the link available for the paper Ernie mentions in the interview?

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