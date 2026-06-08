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Geoff Olynyk's avatar
Geoff Olynyk
3hEdited

Reconsideration of LNT comes out today. Devanney thinks they won’t have the cojones to truly reconsider the fundamental regulatory treatment of radiation to use dose-rate profile. (I agree — regardless of what DNA repair science says, and regardless of how unfair it is, it’s waaaaayyyy beyond the pale for the public to allow radiation releases like chemical plants or other large industrial facilities do on a regular basis.)

To the extent the Trump Administration has a real strategy and it’s not just pumping the stock value of tech-aligned Gen-IV startups, my read is that they want to reduce the NRC and regulatory burden to the point where the Gen-IV techs can just be built quickly, let failure happen fast in remote areas (Aalo writes about this a lot), and leapfrog China and Russia’s dominance on Gen-III/III+ LWRs.

I don’t know how this is possible without the public being accepting of regular nuclear accidents and radiation releases. Therefore I don’t see the strategy succeeding, and/or (more cynically) it isn’t intended to succeed as long as shareholder value is created in the short run for the Gen-IV startups.

Does anyone have any good links to substacks of this or other blogs in the nuclear space that debate this specific topic? I’d love to be proven wrong.

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Engineer Guy's avatar
Engineer Guy
3h

Unfortunately this nuclear push is very reminiscent of the EV push with Tesla. It will make the initial investor astoundingly wealthy, will probably develop something that is commercialized but ultimately not last as the subsidies are themselves not sustainable and competition will erode their advantage. We may see this with SpaceX. Once you have $50,000,000+ and you turn 45-50, your interest in working super hard diminishes.

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