Decouple

Decouple

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff Olynyk's avatar
Geoff Olynyk
4dEdited

Very North American view.

In Continental Europe (especially the Low Countries and CEE) the fundamentals for grid demand are very strong (including continued electrification policies) and current wholesale electricity prices easily support new build nuclear even at LCOEs like the FOAK plant at DNNP without needing RAB. Plus energy sovereignty, already on the agenda and even more so since Hormuz. No AI boom needed.

What’s held Europe back is their suicidal anti-nuclear policies of the last forty years, now quickly disappearing, as well as the bureaucracy, permitting, and NIMBYism that also holds back Canada. That’s quickly disappearing too as industry begins to genuinely pack up and leave due to prices and politicians start to panic.

AI bubble bursting will indeed hurt US deployments. (Especially agree on the Oklo and Aalo types tied most closely to Big Tech.) There is however a world beyond the US, and I think it’s waking up from its 30-year Pax Americana slumber.

Reply
Share
Scott Grout's avatar
Scott Grout
3d

very good piece. This is related and thought I would share.

https://needsofthemany98.substack.com/p/the-two-bubbles-america-is-building?r=gwg0&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decouple Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture