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environMENTAL's avatar
environMENTAL
15h

Wonderful post, Chris.

Perfect mix of history, function, technical challenges, market players and conditions and even how AI is repurposing retired aircraft jet engines to meet the demand. Super.

p.s. Bad idea giving me big ideas about bamboo and gunpower. Otherwise, with the help of my pal the shotgun shell reloader, the neighbor behind me who won't control her bamboo coming across my property line is in for it this 4th of July.

;)

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Trevor Casper's avatar
Trevor Casper
1d

Great article, Chris. I've done a little bit of reading on the metallurgy of modern aircraft engines. It's pretty astounding stuff. This essay is also an interesting contrast to some of your earlier work detailing the engineering and institutional advantages of Russia/China in the nuclear realm, which Western countries forfeited through decades of stagnation. It's heartening to see the opposite scenario with turbine technology.

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