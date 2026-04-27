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Rod Adams's avatar
Rod Adams
7h

Chris - Like China X-Energy hit the ground running with the help of tech transfer from Germany. They hired a substantial portion of the HTGR technical team when South Africa put that project into a long hiatus.

X-Energy may not have much construction experience, but Dow is the licensee and will be the power plant constructor. X-Energy is the technology supplier.

X-Energy received a $1 B addition to its cash war chest. That’s a powerful development tool.

You’re correct in pointing to the importance of the refueling system. It’s an area worth watching.

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David Phillips's avatar
David Phillips
8h

So 11 billion is an immodest amount of money to develop a new reactor? I get you are doubtful, doubtful, wary. But what are you writing this for? Investor protection? You believe that 13 years is super fast for a reactor development? Much of the reactor can be tested without turning it on. If allowed to turn on, a reactor can be built and destroyed after a year. Then reconstructed. It is a carefull “stewardship” of resources that prevents this, not something inherently dangerous. With enough resources a space-X approach is possible.

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