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Michel's avatar
Michel
1d

You are a very good person Mr. Keefer. Je vous salue de Montréal.

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Trevor Casper's avatar
Trevor Casper
1d

Very touching essay, Chris. When I saw the phrase "industrial cathedrals" in the last paragraph, I recognized the language used by Emmet Penney in his headline essay "A Republic of Industrial Cathedrals." I went back to reread that piece, and lo and behold, I find you're mentioned in it. We owe a great debt to people like the broken man you tended to in the E.R. I pray that we, and generations to follow, prove worthy stewards of the industrial commons bequeathed to us.

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