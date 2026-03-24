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Mar 24Edited

Fantastic. We will see by next winter what the choice Europeans make will be. My guess is that it will take much more pain before rationality, forced by steps down on Maslow’s ladder, push European countries to make the tough choices they have put off. It is just as likely, probably more likely, that the EU comes apart.

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Graham Jones's avatar
Graham Jones
Mar 24

Europe has been suffering from a nasty case of luxury beliefs. Governments rapidly need to understand that they are responsible for a few basic requirements to their citizens/ subjects and energy security is one of those.

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