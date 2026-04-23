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Phil M.'s avatar
Phil M.
9h

Yet another episode that needs a couple of follow-ups. Really like the ABWR but looking at the PRIS data for the Japanese ABWRs it does not have that impressive of capacity factor before they were shut down. Would be curious to know the operational challenges.

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Jack Devanney's avatar
Jack Devanney
10h

Another good job technically. But once again you guys simply won't acknowledge teh crippling impact of an auto-genocidally misguided autocratic regulatory system, The UK could have had two ABWR's at Wylfa. Here's what happened around 2017.

https://jackdevanney.substack.com/p/alara-in-action-the-abwr-vents

We won't ahve anything close to should-nuclear until we replace that system.

Pass the Nucelar Reorganization Act.

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