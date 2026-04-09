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Professor Nuke's avatar
Professor Nuke
Apr 9

Great overview of the technical and economic challenges of reprocessing, but there is particular error I think it necessary to point out:

"The fuel required for pyroprocessing, metallic uranium-plutonium-zirconium alloy, is used in no commercial power plant anywhere in the world including those Russian, Chinese and Indian fast reactors all of which use MOX."

This is not correct; in fact, the very process diagram you use illustrates the head-end oxide reduction process which would be a necessary pre-conditioning step for an oxide-based fuel input to pyroprocessing. Yes, the fuel needs to be a metallic form before electrochemical separations, but this is the whole point of the oxide reduction process.

It's plenty fair to point to the lack of scale-up demonstrated for electrochemical processing, especially as in its current form, it has only been demonstrated as a batch process rather than a continuous process like aqueous processes such as PUREX. But it's not impossible to adapt it to an oxide-based fuel cycle.

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Jack Devanney's avatar
Jack Devanney
Apr 9

Chris,

Under current policy, La Hague does reduce the volume of waste by about a factor of five. Of course, the depleted tails should not require deep geological disposal. But they are RADIOACTIVE. The reason the tails don't need deep disposal is that they produce nearly no gamma radiation, The alpha and beta radiation that uranium-238 and eventually its daughters has little or no penetrating power. This stuff must be swallowed to do any harm, and even then your main problem would be uranium's chemical toxicity. Uranium's biological half-life in humans is about two weeks, next to none of the swallowed U-238 decays inside our bodies.

But the same thing is true of all the uranium and transuranics. For practical purposes, all the gamma emitters are gone in about 500 years, after which ALL the spent fuel can be land filled. By your argument, La Hague reduces the amount of spent fuel that must be sent to geological disposal not at all, because none of it does. Pls check out

https://gordianknotbook.com/download/nuclear-waste-a-tale-of-two-particles/

La Hague proved reprocessing does scale. The reason why we don't see the multi-order of magnitude reduction in mined uranium that was promised by breeders is we don't have any breeders. (Actually, the Russians have a couple, the Chinese have one, and the Indians are about to have one. But at current uranium prices, the economics are still dubious.)

What are the isotopes that complicate reprocessing that show up later in the decay process? This is an honest question. The gamma emitters decay relatively quickly if your idea of quickly is a handful of centuries. After about 500 or so years, the material can be "contact handled" by DOT rules, meaning no shielding is required. That should make processing far easier.

There some some new decay products from spontaneous fission of curium but all the curium is gone in about 200 years. I honestly don't know what those isotopes are.

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