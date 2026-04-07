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ron's avatar
ron
Apr 7

Excellent article. I just subscribed.

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Real Economy Constraints's avatar
Real Economy Constraints
Apr 7

LNG is often viewed as a global commodity with elastic supply & demand curves. However, the reality of LNG is much different.

When disruptions occurred to the global LNG supply chain, the system responds by re-allocating existing supplies or reducing demand. This is why LNG markets do not provide good shock absorption capabilities. In addition, they can make many of these shocks worse.

This is also where I think most of the market based models fail. Most models treat price as an adjusting variable. However, for LNG, the primary constraint on the system is throughput, not price. When such constraints cause adjustments via reductions in demand rather than expansions in supply. The impacts create pressures on inflation rates, create constraints for policymakers & result in tighter liquidity across the entire system.

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