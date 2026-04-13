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ron's avatar
ron
Apr 14

An informal way to assess marine reactor design is......Does it work upside down?...... If the proponent of the design hesitates before answering, it is inferior as an application for a maritime setting.

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the long warred's avatar
the long warred
6d

Thank you for encouraging our engineers to learn and build smart.

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